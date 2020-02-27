This 3-in-1 Xbox stand with fan and controller charger is now $16 (Reg. $30)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan with a dual controller charging station for $15.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, this model currently goes for $30 at Amazon where it has never sold for less than $20. Compatible with Xbox One X and Xbox One S, the combo unit is a 3-in-1 vertical stand, cooling fan, and dual controller charger that neatly organizes your entire Xbox setup into one space-saving vertical unit. And while it might not be ideal for everyone’s entertainment center, there are even 12 game slots found on the right hand-side of the unit. A pair of rechargeable Xbox One controller batteries are included along with an extra USB charging slot. Ratings are thin here but Deco Gear makes plenty of highly-rated gaming accessories. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable dual controller chargers for Xbox One out there, never mind the cooling fan and vertical stand aspect of it all. Just for comparison sake, the AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station goes for even more than today’s lead deal at over $18. The only alternative we have come across from a brand you would trust would be the PowerA vertical stand for Xbox One at $12. But for $4 more, you might as well get the whole package in today’s lead deal.

In case you missed it earlier, we are tracking a crazy deal on the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Bundle with a $100 Gift Card for $300 (about $300 in savings). We also have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs for $25 (Reg. $45), Microsoft’s official headset within cents of the all-time low and here’s the latest on Xbox Series X.

Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan:

This All-In-One Xbox Console Station for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S will securely display your console vertically without the risk of falling. Use included spacer inserts for smaller One X and One S consoles. Two charging docks rapidly charge your Xbox controllers simultaneously. LED Indicators let you know when a controller is actively charging and when finished. Charge times run between 2.5 to about 4 hours, depending on battery depletion. Two rechargeable batteries for Xbox One controllers are included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!