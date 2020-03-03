Save 40% on Microsoft’s wireless mouse and keyboard bundle, now $35 shipped

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Desktop Mouse and Keyboard Combo (3050) for $34.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from its $70 list price, Best Buy has it for $60 right now and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you hate wires and clutter, then picking up a quality wireless mouse and keyboard is a must. This combo offers you both peripherals from one of the most well-known companies around, Microsoft. The mouse has five individual buttons and the keyboard features a built-in wrist rest for added comfort. Plus, BlueTrack Technology allows the mouse to work on virtually any surface. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Already have a wireless keyboard and in need of a mouse? Well, the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse is a great option at just $15 Prime shipped. No dongle is needed here as it uses Bluetooth to connect to your iPad or computer.

However, gamers will want to check out the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard. It’s currently at an Amazon low of $100, which is $30 off its regular going rate.

Microsoft Wireless Mouse and Keyboard features:

Type comfortably with this Microsoft Wireless Desktop 3050 PP3-00001 keyboard, which features quiet keys and an integrated palm rest. BlueTrack mouse technology offers precise tracking and navigation, and wireless technology provides flexibility.

