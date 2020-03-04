Honest Company Gold Box deals from $5.50: Baby wipes, diapers, lotion, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off baby products from the Honest Company. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. This is a great time to stock up on baby products from a highly-rated brand, but you’ll also find some nice baby arrival gift sets in the sale for friends and family too. From baby shampoo and bubble bath formula to diapers, lotion, and much more, there are deals for everyone in today’s sale. Head below for our top picks from today’s Honest Company Gold Box.

Top Picks from the Sale:

But be sure to browse through today’s Honest Company Gold Box right here for deals from $5.50 Prime shipped. Speaking of the little ones, we also have a 2-pack of highly-rated baby teethers for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and go check out Bentley’s high-end Centennial Stroller Trike while you’re at it.

Super Club Box Diapers:

  • Weight Recommendation: 22 37 pounds; ADORABLE DIAPERS: This box is packed with hypoallergenic, super soft, ultra absorbent, gentle, and safe disposable diapers in adorable, posh prints, with soft, stretchy side panels, comfy elastic waistband, sure fit leg cuffs, and fastening tabs
  • SUPER SOFT LINER: A cloudlike liner provides the ultimate comfort for skin while rapidly funneling moisture away; Super absorbent, multi layer technology locks away moisture, holding 17 times its weight in fluid for advanced leak protection

