Caudabe is now offering up to 40% off its Lucid Clear iPhone cases today. That includes all models from iPhone 7/8 right up to the latest iPhone 11/Pro/Max handsets. Caudabe’s clear cases that “never yellow” are a popular option among 9to5 readers and we are now seeing a series of offers available on its clear iPhone cases that will show-off your device’s natural colors. Head below for all the details.

Caudabe Lucid Clear iPhone cases :

While you will find a sort of random selection of Caudabe cases on its Amazon storefront, most of its best options, including the Lucid Clear, are not. The only place to score these “ultra slim, crystal clear cases” is directly via the company’s site where they are all on sale today. Shipping will run you $3.99 or so.

While you can’t go wrong with any of the Caudabe Lucid Clear iPhone cases, one standout here would have to be the iPhone 11 option which are now marked down to $19.99 or 20% off the going rate. This price is on par with what we saw in September of last year when the latest iPhones were unveiled. These cases are made from the same “impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass.” Entirely compatible with wireless charging, they offer up everyday drop protection while allowing your phone’s colors to shine through.

The older model Lucid Clear iPhone cases are even more affordable right now at a full 40% off. So if you’re rocking a previous-generation handset still, the deals start from $14.99 for you. Hit up this landing page where you’ll see more about Lucid Clear and handy links for each iPhone model.

Speaking of Apple gear accessories, here’s the latest from Pad & Quill and be sure to browse through this morning’s Smartphone Accessories for even more deals. We also happen to still have Apple’s official iPhone cases at all-time lows as well.

More Details:

Lucid Clear iPhone cases: An ultra slim, crystal clear case manufactured from the same impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass. Lucid Clear is perfect for protecting against everyday drops while showing off your iPhone’s sleek design in stunning clarity. Compatible with wireless charging. Lucid Clear is an ultra slim, crystal clear iPhone case manufactured from the same impact resistant thermoplastic polymer used in bulletproof glass. Glazed with a clear protective coat to add additional scratch resistance. The result is a case with glass-like clarity and incredible impact protection. Lucid Clear is a Caudabe product so you know we’ve got the details covered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!