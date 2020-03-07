Apple, Bose, Sony and other headphones are on sale with prices starting at $119

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $179.99 shipped when coupon code NWD8 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re anything like me, you love AirPods. They’re certainly great for the masses, but PowerBeats Pro hone-in on sport-related activities and the like with a snug fit, longer playback time, along with both sweat- and water-resistance. If you’re used to AirPods, you’ll be happy to hear that features like auto play/pause are still here along with a convenient charging case. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Continue reading to find more headphones on sale.

More headphones on sale:

If all of these prices are too high for your current budget, have a look at Jam’s Live Loud Truly Wireless Earbuds for $40. We covered these when they debuted and surprisingly you’ll find an impressive list of features given their affordable price tag.

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

