Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $15, Dark Souls Remastered $17, more

- Mar. 9th 2020 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, the Mario Day 2020 offers are now in full swing, but we aren’t quite finished with the Switch games. Best Buy is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Currently listed at $60 on the eShop, this one just went out of stock at Amazon where it currently starts at $24. Combining the world of the Rabbids with the Mushroom Kingdom, it puts everyone’s favorite mascot heroes into an almost XCOM-style strategy-like experience “filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including all of the Mario Day offers. You’ll find titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Party, Mario and Sonic Olympic Games, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Darksiders III, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders, and many more.

