Amazon currently offers the Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds in Storm Metallic/Glacier for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find the earbuds available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 23% discount, is the best we’ve seen in over 2-months, and comes within $11 of our previous mention. Jaybird’s sport earbuds feature 8-hours of battery life per charge alongside a fully weatherproof IPX7 design. The latter spec ensures that Jaybird’s X4 are ready to accompany you on runs and workouts. There’s also a customizable sound experience thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Over 650 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $26, these earbuds rock the same IPX7 water-resistance and clock in with an extra of 2-hours of battery life compared to the X4. Rated 4/5 stars from over 18,000 customers.

Earlier this morning we spotted a $50 discount on Sony’s new Wearable Speaker, which brings the price down to its Amazon all-time low. Or if you’re in search of a pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, right now AirPods Pro are still on sale for $235. So be sure to check this offer out before the price rises again.

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

