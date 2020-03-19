De’Longhi’s Nespresso One Espresso Machine is up to $190 off for today only

Amazon is now offering the De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine in Warm Slate for $189.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $380 at both Best Buy and direct from De’Longhi, this model usually sells in the $300 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This single-serve espresso machine is an easy way to introduce some coffee shop-style beverages to your morning routine (or anytime really) without all the barista know-how. It has a 19-bar high-pressure pump, built-in milk frother, 33.8-ounce water tank, and one-touch beverage size selection. A 14-pack of coffee capsules is included with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Espresso machines can be very expensive, but there are some notable options out there with solid ratings that won’t break the bank. This De’Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine goes for $118 on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 happy customers. While this one won’t provide the convenience of the single-serve setup on today’s lead deal, you won’t be stuck in the Nespresso eco-system and can use any ground espresso beans you want.

We also still have a sweet milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+) as well as this K-cup coffee pod holder at 35% off if you’re in the Keurig eco-system. And don’t forget about our hands-on video reviews for the Breville Barista Pro and the Wacaco Pipamoka coffee machines.

De’Longhi Nespresso One Espresso Machine:

Master the art of the perfect latte or cappuccino with this DeLonghi Nespresso Lattisma espresso maker. This multifunctional unit brews your coffee and prepares the milk for a great cup of coffee every time. The built-in milk jug holds just the right amount of milk, eliminating waste, while an automatic shut off feature that will turn the machine off for safety. This DeLonghi Nespresso Lattisma espresso maker is compact, leaving counter spaces clear.

