AmazonBasics’ Roll Top Backpack falls to new all-time low at $16 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Anti-Theft Roll Top Backpack in Navy for $15.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $22, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With room for up to 15-inch MacBooks, Amazon’s in-house backpack is also filled with several pockets for keeping gear and other essentials organized. The roll top, rucksack-style design is said to help keep everything safe, while a water-resistant construction defends against inclement weather. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 75 customers at Amazon.

Update 3/24 @ 1:09 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Targus CityLite Pro Backpack for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A great way to leverage some of your savings from today’s deal is by picking up a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties. These reusable rubber ties are great way to upgrade your backpack’s organization at only $3. Having earned best-seller status at Amazon, they carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,400 customers.

Don’t forget that Timbuk2 is currently taking 30% off its backpacks, messenger bags, and more. So if the style of today’s deal just isn’t for you, there are plenty of alternatives to consider right here. Or to up the tidiness of an existing bag, Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer is down to $14 (save 30%).

AmazonBasics Anti-Theft Roll Top Backpack features:

Keep your essentials safe and secure with the AmazonBasics Anti-Theft Roll Top Backpack. This sporty, modern pack delivers both style and functionality with multiple compartments, a reinforced closure, hidden zippers, and more. Perfect for students, travelers, and business people, this reliable backpack gives you the extra security and peace of mind you deserve.

