Goal Zero today launched multiple new products, including the all-new Yeti 500X portable power station and the Nomad 10, 20, and 50 portable solar panels. These products can help you go for longer off the grid if you decide to go on vacation in a few months. Offering up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging, 12V ports, and more, these tools will be must-haves for any outing that you go on.

Enjoy 18W and 60W USB-C PD charging with Goal Zero’s Yeti 500X

The Goal Zero Yeti 500X is the company’s latest portable power station that’s designed to “power drones, camera equipment, laptops, phones, 12V fridges, TVs, and more.” It’s 20% more compact than its predecessor, but it includes more power (an increase from 428Wh to 505Wh.) This means that you’ll have even more capability to power and charge your devices while on-the-go.

Goal Zero also packed in USB-C charging, with both 18W and 60W Power Delivery available here. This means that you can charge your MacBook or other devices while out-and-about without the worry of running out of juice. There’s also a 12V port that’s regulated, which should make it easier to power fridges and such. Plus, the MPPT charging controller, you’ll see up to a 30% more efficient charge when using a solar panel.

Charge anywhere with Goal Zero’s Nomad 10, 20, or 50 solar panel

Goal Zero is also announcing three new solar panels, the Nomad 10, 20, and 50. The name of each panel tells you how many watts it generates, ranging from 10W to 50W. The Nomad 10 is great if you need to recharge a smartphone or something similar, thanks to its built-in USB port. The Nomad 20 has an adjustable kickstand that makes charging devices super simple, while the Nomad 50 is more ruggedly built. It’s designed to charge power stations from the sun and offers a 4-panel design that’s easy to unfold and use while traveling since it folds back up into a small package for easy transport. While you might have had to postpone your spring break trip to the lake, it won’t be long until we’re out enjoying the sun once again. These items here make it super simple to last for days while off-grid, allowing you to easily recharge your smart devices and enjoy some modern amenities even when you’re sleeping under the stars.

Pricing and availability

Goal Zero’s Yeti 500X Power Station will retail for $699.95, while the Nomad 10 clocks in at $99.95, Nomad 20 at $179.95, and Nomad 50 at $249.95. All of these products are available from Goal Zero’s website, Amazon, and soon many more retailers.

