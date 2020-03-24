PowerXL’s Air Fryer has a rotisserie + dehydrator for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerXL XLT Pro 6-Quart Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $49.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but it will otherwise run you $6. Regularly up to $180 new at Kohl’s, this model regularly sells in the $150 range at Amazon in new condition where it has never really dropped below $145. Today’s deal is $100 in savings, $10 under Walmart’s refurbished price, and the best we can find. This 1500-watt, 10-in-1 cooker is an air fryer that doubles as a rotisserie oven and food dehydrator. It sports 10-preset cooking functions including steak, chicken, fish, shrimp, fries, baking, dehydrate, rotisserie, pizza, and reheat. Large enough for an entire 4-pound chicken (or a 9-inch pizza and an 8-pound pork loin), it ships with everything you need including the rotisserie kit, a pair of oven mitts, air flow cooking racks, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars with more than 65% of Amazon reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating. Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. More details below.

All thing considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to lock-down a multi-cooker/air fryer combo with this kind of feature set for less. Your best bet for a more affordable alternative would fall to the standard air fryer category. Chefman’s TurboFry and the Dash Compact Air Fryer are great options that will save you a bit more cash. Now, neither of these options will be able to carry as much crispy golden fries as today’s lead deal, but they are brand new, have solid ratings, and come in at $10 less.

Speaking of upgrading your kitchenware, we still have the Philips Airfryer at an Amazon low of $130 and Monoprice’s highly-rated Strata Sous Vide Cooker down at $42. Beyond that, be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on personal care items, furniture, DIY tools, and much more.

PowerXL XLT Pro 6-Quart Air Fryer Multi-Cooker:

1,500W total power

10 preset functions: steak, chicken, fish, shrimp, fries, baking, dehydrate, rotisserie, pizza, reheat

Oven-style removable door for easy cleaning

ETL listed

1500 watts with 10 digital presets including rotisserie, convection bake, food dehydrator, pizza.

Air fryer accessories & rotisserie kit – stainless: over 50 recipes in 3 cookbooks, drip tray, 2 crisper trays, rotisserie removal fetch tool, rotisserie fork, shaft, and screws, and splatter guard. access to online recipe library

