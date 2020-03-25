While a new tactical Final Fantasy game hit Google Play this morning, we are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Android app deals. We have a pirate fishing RPG, freebie icon packs, roguelikes, arcade-style endless racers, stickman action, and much more. Ellen’s Heads Up! is still available for free while today’s highlights include Rule with an Iron Fish, FOTONICA, The Lonely Hacker, DRAW CHILLY, and much more. As always, your complete list of the day’s best Android app deals and freebies are below the jump.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- #Breakforcist FREE (Reg. $3)
- English Riddles Guessing Game PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- WakeTips FREE (Reg. $2)
- Sokoban Land DX FREE (Reg. $1)
- Elopo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Endless Quest Roguelike RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon FREE (Reg. $1)
- SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring FREE (Reg. $4)
- League of Stickman FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lonely Hacker $1 (Reg. $2)
- FOTONICA $1 (Reg. $3)
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rule with an Iron Fish $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dual Browser (Paid) $5 (Reg. $10)
- Groundwire $5 (Reg. $8.50)
- Era $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $4)
- DRAW CHILLY $1 (Reg. $2)
- Peace, Death! $1 (Reg. $2)
- No More Buttons $1 (Reg. $2)
- One More Button $1 (Reg. $3)
- Protect Note Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Johnny Bonasera 1 FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Tunn FREE (Reg. $1)
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Freelancer Simulator Inc FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demetrios Chapter 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Town : School FREE (Reg. $3)
- Trigono – geometric FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Beholder $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $1 (Reg. $5)
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Alien Shooter $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hack, Slash, Loot $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Slaughter: Act One $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Cooking Trip $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dead Bunker 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner FREE (Reg. $2)
- PocketDr FREE (Reg. $4)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rescue the Enchanter FREE (Reg. $4)
- Arc Theme $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jimi Guitar $1 (Reg. $2)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG $6.50 (Reg. $14)
- Kids Preschool Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Numbers and Math $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Connect the Dots $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Math Studio $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4)
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Raiders of the North Sea $6 (Reg. $10)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced $5 (Reg. $10)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $2 (Reg. $5)
- Royal Roads $1 (Reg. $2)
- Beholder 2 $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1 (Reg. $2)
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $1 (Reg. $3)
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery FREE (Reg. $3)
- Highwind FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tokaido FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trucker $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $1 (Reg. $7)
- Through the Ages $5 (Reg. $10)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- R-TYPE $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
Rule with an Iron Fish:
Become the greatest pirate captain that ever fished! Add more pirates to your burgeoning island town! Listen to all their nonsensical complaints! Fish in ludicrous locations like swamps, active volcanoes and the sky! Relaxing, addictive fishing gameplay…6 gorgeous, otherworldly fishing environments…Catch 130 hand-painted, scientifically-inaccurate fish…Throw rotten fish at your rivals!…Unlock town features like an aquarium, farm, restaurant and hacker cave!…Decorate your house with unsettling trophies!
