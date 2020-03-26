Ergatta brings gaming to your rowing workouts, available now

With Peloton sweeping the nation as arguably the best at-home fitness solution, there has been a notable increase in interest for these types of premium workout systems. But of course, the price tag can often be a hindrance for many. We’ve previously detailed lower-cost alternatives that offer similar Peloton features at a discount. Today, we’re looking further with an overview of Ergatta, the connected rowing machine that was first detailed back at CES 2020. Fast forward 2-months later, and it’s now ready to ship to the masses. Head below for an overview of features plus details on pricing and availability.

High-end materials meet technology

I’m sure the folks at Ergatta don’t particularly enjoy the Peloton comparisons, but placing a large touchscreen display on a piece of fitness equipment begs for the two products to be lined up.

Ergatta, however, differs with a high-end design that would look great in just about any home. The base is made of beautiful wood with an clear water tank that creates friction for your ride. A place for your feet and a sliding seat round out the basic specs you’d come to expect on a rower.

Obviously, it defers from the competition with its huge touchscreen. The 17.3-inch display offers a portal into the company’s wide range of workout activities. However, you won’t find online group classes made famous by other connected fitness devices. Ergatta instead uses various workouts dressed up like games.

Each workout, target, and milestone is uniquely built to challenge you. With heart-pumping cardio and full-body strength in each stroke, Ergatta works 86% of your muscles and offers maximal caloric burn per minute. Easy on the joints, Ergatta’s workouts build your body up, rather than wear it down.

The entire workout machine is made to fold up, with its cherry wood build, that will hopefully look more like furniture in your home than a giant rower in the corner. That may be a bit hopeful, but without a doubt, this is one of the more attractive fitness machines we’ve seen to date.

Pricing and availability

Ergatta is now available for purchase in the United States. You can enjoy free shipping and installation, along with a 2-month subscription for $1,999. Additional subscription fees do apply to enjoy the full breadth of classes. Shipping is currently running about 4-weeks at the time of our writing.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love my Peloton. It’s been one of the best purchases I’ve made, and it really has been helpful during this time of social distancing. So something like Ergatta has really piqued my interest. The price is fairly competitive overall but of course, subscription plans will eat up additional costs along the way.

