Score a pair of Klipsch’s RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers at $472 (Save 25%)

World Wide Stereo’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a pair of Klipsch RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers for $472 shipped. Also at Crutchfield for the same price. Normally selling for $629, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year, and the second-best to date. Klipsch’s RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers feature an audio array comprised of a 1-inch titanium tweeter paired with a 6.5-inch cerametallic woofer in order to offer “ultra-efficient, high-performance sound.” Perfect for stepping up your workstation’s audio, each of the speakers are wrapped in an ebony or walnut finish for a stylish look. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers. Find more details below.

For those starting their high-end audio setup from scratch, consider using a portion of your savings to pair the Klipsch speakers with this highly-rated desktop DAC. Not only will this allow you to pair the KEF Q150 with your Mac over USB, but it’ll also provide power to the bookshelf speakers and provide nearly everything needed to get your new kit up and running. You’ll want to grab some speaker wire as well though.

Rather give your home theater an upgrade? Logitech’s 5.1-Ch. Speaker System makes the perfect enhancement for movie night at $99 (save $31). Or you could bring AirPlay 2 into the mix, score a $100 discount on the Bose Soundbar 700 at an Amazon low.

Klipsch RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers features:

Klipsch Reference Premiere speakers have earned rave reviews from Crutchfield customers for years. The RP-600M is the largest bookshelf speaker in the new Reference Premiere lineup, and continues the company’s pedigree of ultra-efficient, high-performance sound. These attractive bookshelf speakers feature a 6-1/2″ spun-copper woofer for punchy bass and powerful midrange.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!