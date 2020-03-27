Apple hits the weekend with new movie sale: Bundles from $10, $5 4K titles, more

It’s Friday and that means a fresh batch of movie deals over at Apple to soothe your social distancing woes. This time around, we’re seeing a number of notable movie bundle deals, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks and recommendation for this weekend’s binge session.
Bundles |
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)
- DaVinci Code Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Spider-Man Homecoming Bundle: $19 (Reg. $25)
- Legally Blonde 1/2: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Smurfs 3-movie Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Miss Congeniality 2-film Collection: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Free Willy 4-film Collection: $21 (Reg. $30)
- Karate Kid 3-film Bundle: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shrek 4-film Collection: $25 (Reg. $40)
Other deals |
- O Brother, Where Are Thou?: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Call of the Wild: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Royal Tenenbaums: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The WaterBoy: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Bohemian Rhapsody: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Brooklyn: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Greatest Showman: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Turner & Hootch: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Proposal: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Dirty Dancing: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Sound of Music: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Tommy Boy: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Billionaire Boys Club: $7 (Reg. $15)
Jump over to Tuesday’s Build Your Collection sale for additional deals on movies from Apple, including more bundles and this week’s $1 HD rental.
