Earlier this week T-Mobile announced that it would be rolling out a $15 budget plan during this time of social distancing in partnership with MetroPCS. Now, AT&T is following suit with its Cricket sub-brand in hopes of offering relief during these potentially financially strapped periods. We have full details on AT&T’s new $15 plan down below, plus how you can make some changes to your cell phone plan if you have found yourself without income for a period of time.

AT&T intros $15 plan during COVID-19 outbreak

Starting today, AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless are rolling out new lower-priced plan options in addition to adding more data to monthly plans. Today’s move is designed to help play a small part in easing the financial stress that the COVID-19 outbreak has had on families and individuals.

First up, AT&T will be offering a $15 plan for a limited time with 2GB of data per month alongside unlimited talk and text. It’s available to existing and new customers with no activation fees. Details are slim on how long this plan will be around, but it pretty matches T-Mobile’s offering that was unveiled earlier this week. Here are the full details from today’s announcement:

A limited time offer of $15 for 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text will be available to new and existing customers with no activation fee. To get started on the $15 limited time offer, just visit www.att.com/prepaid or use the MyATT app.

Next, AT&T is slated to add 10GB worth of data to existing customer’s plans for 60-days. New customers activating after April 26th will see an increase of 10GB for 30-days. Full details:

An automatic 10GB per month of additional data for 60 days is being added temporarily to existing customers’ capped phone plans and for new customers who activate capped phone plans prior to April 26. New customers activating capped phone plans after April 26 will temporarily receive an extra 10 GB of additional data for 30 days.

AT&T will also be adding additional Mobile Hotspot data for Unlimited Plus plan customers over the next few months. Frequent hotspot users will notice an extra 10GB worth of data added to their plans over the course of April and May. This is particularly helpful if you find yourself working without internet access. More details:

Customers with an Unlimited Plus plan with Mobile Hotspot data and new customers who activate on the Unlimited Plus plan prior to April 26 will temporarily receive 10GB of additional Mobile Hotspot per month for 60 days. New customers who activate after April 26 will temporarily receive an additional 10GB of data for 30 days.

You can learn more about today’s announcement over on this landing page at AT&T.

9to5Toys’ Take

Obviously, we’re all taking this time of social distancing one day at a time. It’s nice that some corporations like AT&T and T-Mobile are stepping up to make some changes where possible to alleviate stress for customers. Hopefully even more will follow suit in the coming weeks.

