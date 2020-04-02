VIZIOs 70-inch 4K UHDTV sports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit from $627 (Reg. $900)

- Apr. 2nd 2020 7:45 am ET

From $627
0

Target offers the VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with AirPlay for $659.99 shipped. Those with a REDcard membership can save an additional 5%, bringing the price down to $626.99. Today’s deal is down from the original $1,050 MSRP and regular $900 going rate. With a huge 70-inch panel, support for 4K and HDR content, plus a bevy of smart features, this TV seemingly does it all. AirPlay and HomeKit capabilities allow you to stream movies and more, while also controlling your smart home setup. There’s also Chromecast functionality if you find yourself on that side of the fence. Ships with three HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at $998. With a sleek design and robust feature list, this 4K TV delivers everything you need to enjoy your favorite movies, sports, and more. Full details here.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Introducing the all-new VIZIO V-Series™ 70” Class (Diag 69.5”) 4K HDR Smart TV. Discover exceptional picture quality at an unbelievable value, with smart streaming features designed for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy sharp clarity, deep blacks, and striking contrast with full array LED backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $627
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.
vizio

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp