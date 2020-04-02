VIZIOs 70-inch 4K UHDTV sports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit from $627 (Reg. $900)

Target offers the VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with AirPlay for $659.99 shipped. Those with a REDcard membership can save an additional 5%, bringing the price down to $626.99. Today’s deal is down from the original $1,050 MSRP and regular $900 going rate. With a huge 70-inch panel, support for 4K and HDR content, plus a bevy of smart features, this TV seemingly does it all. AirPlay and HomeKit capabilities allow you to stream movies and more, while also controlling your smart home setup. There’s also Chromecast functionality if you find yourself on that side of the fence. Ships with three HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at $998. With a sleek design and robust feature list, this 4K TV delivers everything you need to enjoy your favorite movies, sports, and more. Full details here.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Introducing the all-new VIZIO V-Series™ 70” Class (Diag 69.5”) 4K HDR Smart TV. Discover exceptional picture quality at an unbelievable value, with smart streaming features designed for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy sharp clarity, deep blacks, and striking contrast with full array LED backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR.

