Bring that Momofuku magic home: Official Kindle cookbook $3 (Reg. $40) + more

Amazon is now offering the Momofuku Cookbook Kindle Edition for $2.99. Matched at Google Play and Barnes & Noble. Regularly up to $40, this is the best price we can find on the Amazon and New York Times best-seller. With over 200,000 copies sold, this book shares the “story and the recipes behind the chef and cuisine that changed the modern-day culinary landscape.” For those unfamiliar, Momofuku is the name of an extremely popular series of award-winning restaurants in New York City, Toronto, and Sydney. The cookbook itself features over 304-pages of recipes/stories, and for all you Momofuku fans out there, the pork buns are present and accounted for here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More cookbook deals below.

Also at Amazon, you can score the America’s Test Kitchen: Illustrated Bread Cookbook Kindle Edition for $4.99. Regularly closer to $33, this is also the lowest price we can find and well under the $27 paperback version. This one has over 400-pages of illustrated recipes for “foolproof breads, rolls, flatbreads, and more” at home. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

We also still have Alchemy of Herbs on Kindle for $2 (Reg. $25) as well as America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for kids at $18 off. However, you’ll want to browse through our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring before you make a decision.

More on the Momofuku Cookbook:

Never before has there been a phenomenon like Momofuku. A once-unrecognizable word, it’s now synonymous with the award-winning restaurants of the same name in New York City (Momofuku Noodle Bar, Ssäm Bar, Ko, Má Pêche, Fuku, Nishi, and Milk Bar), Toronto, and Sydney. Chef David Chang single-handedly revolutionized cooking in America and beyond with his use of bold Asian flavors and impeccable ingredients, his mastery of the humble ramen noodle, and his thorough devotion to pork.

