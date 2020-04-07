Boost your immune system with Alchemy of Herbs on Kindle for $2 (Reg. $25)

- Apr. 7th 2020 8:36 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Alchemy of Herbs Kindle eBook for $1.99. Also matched via Apple Books and at Barnes and Noble for Nook. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is a giant discount and the best we can find. Just for comparison sale, the paperback version sells for just over $19 right now. Alchemy of Herbs “will show you how to transform common ingredients into foods and remedies that heal.” It explores a number of natural herb snacks and drinks to boost your immune system, offer relief when sick, and provide recipes for “powerful antioxidant” drinks. This 4+ star rated natural herb cookbook features over 284-pages and carries best-seller status at Amazon. More details below.

Well, as usual with these $2 Kindle books, there really aren’t very many alternatives out there for less. But you can grab 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free right here to access some of the natural herb cookbooks at no charge with a subscription, like the highly-rated Herbal Medicine for Beginners

We also still have America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for kids down at $2 on Kindle and here are your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies. Amazon is also offering a number of notable deals on magazines and eBooks you can browse through right here. And while we are talking cooking, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring.

More on Alchemy of Herbs:

Alchemy of Herbs will show you how to transform common ingredients into foods and remedies that heal. What were once everyday flavorings will become your personal kitchen apothecary. While using herbs can often seem complicated or costly, this book offers a way to learn that’s as simple and inexpensive as cooking dinner. With the guidance of herbalist Rosalee de la Forêt, you’ll understand how to match the properties of each plant to your own unique needs, for a truly personalized approach to health for you and your family.

