Upgrade to Samsung or Harman Kardon AKG headphones with prices from $58

Amazon is offering the Samsung AKG N700NC Over-Ear Foldable Wireless Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Normally $170 or more at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting a premium listening experience, Samsung’s AKG N700NC is a great option. It offers active noise cancellation to block out the world around you. If you’ve never worked from home before, it can be pretty distracting until you get a handle on it. Noise-canceling headphones can help you focus better and let you enjoy some music or podcasts at the same time. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

We’ve also spotted that Harman Kardon’s AKG N60 NC Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for $57.99 shipped at Harman. For comparison, third-party Amazon sellers have this model listed for around $120 right now. While you’ll lose out on the higher-end design and more premium feel of today’s lead deal, these headphones offer Bluetooth connectivity and up to 30-hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more compact? Check out Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds. They offer a waterproof design and clock in at a budget-focused $45. Also, ensure that your desk stays clean by picking up a Brainwavz Truss all-metal headphone hanger at $16.50.

Samsung AKG N700NC Headphone features:

First class adaptive noise cancelling technology

Comfort fit ergonomics

Flat foldable in a premium portable package

20 hours battery life

Crystal clear calls and chats at the touch of a button

Full control of the settings via the AKG headphones App

Equipped with a full set of accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!