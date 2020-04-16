In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Amazon is still listed as out of stock and it is currently $20 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $40, today’s physical deal is matching the lowest we have ever tracked with the $20 digital version being a great option for those not looking to deal with shipping right now. This version contains the main game as well as the The City That Never Sleeps story DLC that carries a $25 price tag on its own. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle, among others. We also still have loads of on-going digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as phase 2 of the giant PlayStation Spring Sale.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

