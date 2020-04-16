In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Amazon is still listed as out of stock and it is currently $20 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $40, today’s physical deal is matching the lowest we have ever tracked with the $20 digital version being a great option for those not looking to deal with shipping right now. This version contains the main game as well as the The City That Never Sleeps story DLC that carries a $25 price tag on its own. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle, among others. We also still have loads of on-going digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as phase 2 of the giant PlayStation Spring Sale.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Xbox Digital Retro & Family Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! $4 (Reg. $15)
- Matched on Xbox One
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $52 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $36 (Reg. $70)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
