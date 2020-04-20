Toca Boca is one of the premiere developers on the App Store, and we have some great kids’ app deals today on a series of its popular titles. Its collection of games and learning adventures have shot its apps to the top of the Education category on Apple’s mobile platform and we are now seeing some deep deals. Keeping the kids busy at home these days isn’t easy, but maybe some Toca Boca fun can help. Toca Blocks, for example, is down from the usual $4 to just $1 right now alongside a host of other Toca Boca apps. Matching the lowest we have tracked in years, it carries solid ratings much like the rest of today’s kids’ app deals below.

After you’ve downloaded today’s kids’ app deals, swing by last week’s unprecedented freebie deal on Hitman GO. You’ll also want to check out this morning’s roundup for even more deals including TheoTown, Toppl., Earth 3D – World Atlas, Beholder 2, and many more. You can also still download your own iOS Pocket Yoga Teacher in self-isolation for $5 (Reg. $10).

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Hospital: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Train: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Lab: Plants: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Blocks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: After School: $1 (Reg. $4)

Toca Blocks:

Today’s kids’ app deals: Construct worlds and fill them with your own adventurous paths. Craft detailed obstacle courses, intricate race tracks or floating islands. Meet the characters and discover their unique abilities as you take them though your world. Toca Blocks is a unique world-building app that lets you create worlds, play in them and share them with friends. Where will your imagination take you?

