All of today’s best Android app deals have now been collected into one handy list. We have virtual strategy board games, robot wrestling, pro camera suites, discounted themes, and retro-style adventure RPGs. Today’s highlights include titles like QR Code Pro, Age of Rivals, AngleCam Pro, Ego Rigo, Periodic Table 2020 PRO, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Android apps deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s OnePlus 6T smartphone deal at $280 joins ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4/XL, Moto One Action, and Nokia’s 7.2 128GB device. We also saw Dell’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with 10-hour battery go $100 off this morning while the Google Pixel Slate is still at an Amazon all-time low. Here are all the latest Anker Amazon offers and even more Android accessory deals via our daily roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $5, TowerFall $5, Evil Within 2 $7.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Age of Rivals:

There are many paths to victory in this competitive strategy boardgame featuring hundreds of cards ranging from great pyramids and war elephants to sneaky spies and crafty merchants. Perfectly balance your city’s culture, military, defense and economy to outwit your opponent and win!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!