In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital copies of Celeste for Switch at $4.99. Regularly $20, that’s a straight 75% discount, one of the best we have ever tracked, and a perfect opportunity to add this gem to your library. Players must help Madeline traverse to the top of Celeste Mountain. It is a narrative-driven, single-player adventure like “mom used to make” with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming as well as extremely challenging B-side chapters to unlock. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including The Evil Within 2, TowerFall, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Outlast 2, among many others. We also still have loads of digital game deals for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation gamers below.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- More digital eShop games from $1 or less
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
- 1-year PlayStation Now $45 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- The Evil Within 2 $7.50 (Reg. $15+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead by Daylight SE $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $14 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! $4 (Reg. $15)
- Matched on Xbox One
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
