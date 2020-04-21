In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital copies of Celeste for Switch at $4.99. Regularly $20, that’s a straight 75% discount, one of the best we have ever tracked, and a perfect opportunity to add this gem to your library. Players must help Madeline traverse to the top of Celeste Mountain. It is a narrative-driven, single-player adventure like “mom used to make” with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming as well as extremely challenging B-side chapters to unlock. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including The Evil Within 2, TowerFall, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Outlast 2, among many others. We also still have loads of digital game deals for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation gamers below.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories

Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch

Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month

Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console

Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey

Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!