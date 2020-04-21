Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $5, TowerFall $5, Evil Within 2 $7.50, more

- Apr. 21st 2020 9:29 am ET

0

In today's best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital copies of Celeste for Switch at $4.99. Regularly $20, that's a straight 75% discount, one of the best we have ever tracked, and a perfect opportunity to add this gem to your library. Players must help Madeline traverse to the top of Celeste Mountain. It is a narrative-driven, single-player adventure like "mom used to make" with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming as well as extremely challenging B-side chapters to unlock. Be sure to head below for the rest of today's best game deals including The Evil Within 2, TowerFall, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Outlast 2, among many others. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

