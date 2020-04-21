While we still have some deep deals on a collection of Toca Boca apps for the kids, there are plenty more where those came from. In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we have a hilarious point-and-click adventure, milage trackers, puzzlers, music production gear, and we can even re-animate the dead. Highlights include Infamous Machine, Swift Miles, Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro, Undead Horde, Galileo Organ 2, and more. As always, your complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPlayTo – Media Cast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Raid Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Video Chopper for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notation Pad Pro – Sheet Music: $27 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $5, TowerFall $5, Evil Within 2 $7.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 57° North: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baby Milestones – Baby Story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ghosthunting Toolkit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Hospital: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Train: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Lab: Plants: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Blocks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: After School: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Infamous Machine:

Kelvin is the well-meaning research assistant of Dr. Edwin Lupin, an outstanding but tacky physicist who goes completely nuts when his life’s work, a shower-shaped time machine, is ridiculed by the scientific community. Bent on leaving his mark, Lupin launches himself into the past to prevent history’s greatest geniuses from completing their defining works, so HE can complete them instead.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!