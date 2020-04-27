Motorola One Hyper sports a pop-up 32MP selfie camera at $270 (Save $130)

Motorola is currently offering its One Hyper 128GB Android Smartphone for $269.99 shipped when code TECH10 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer saves you 35%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.5-inch display, Motorola’s One Hyper smartphone touts a 64MP ultra-high resolution sensor and laser autofocus technology for capturing high-quality photos. Unique to this handset is a pop-up 32MP front-facing selfie camera. Plus, 45W Hyper Charging offers “hours of power” in only a few minutes of being plugged in. Having just been released in December, reviews are still rolling in. Other Motorola handsets are highly-rated though, and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

A perfect way to leverage some of your savings from the lead deal is to pick up a case to go with your new handset. This rugged style case is only $8, and provides some added drop protection alongside a textured design for added grip. Or if you’d rather show off the design of the One Hyper, this clear case will do the trick.

We’re also still seeing some other Motorola smartphones on sale from $130. One standout is the Moto G7 Power at $180. Complete your Android experience by grabbing Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch. Right now it is currently $175 off the going rate and down to a new low of $119.50.

Motorola One Hyper features:

Capture incredibly detailed, high-resolution 64 MP photos and 32 MP selfies in any light, with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision. Immerse yourself in the 6.5” Total Vision FHD+ display for a viewing experience unlike any other. Discreetly concealed behind the phone’s display, the 32 MP pop-up cam opens up quickly so you’ll get the exact shot you wanted in no time at all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!