Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 65%), more

- Apr. 28th 2020 10:23 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad for $9.99 Prime shipped when code G7IEEOH7 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $28, today’s offer saves you 65%, beats the previous price cut by $14, and marks a new all-time low. Adding this Qi charging pad to your desk or nightstand is a great way to ensure your iPhone or Android device stays powered up and ready to go. It features a 10W output for compatible handsets, as well as 7.5W charging speeds for iPhones. A bundled wall adapter completes the package. Rated 4/5 stars from 315 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices. Qi-certified & HyperAir wireless charger features triple temperature controls; 15% faster heat dispersion; and overcharging, overcurrent, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit safeguards

Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately. LED light flickers green when your device is charging and turns solid green when fully charged.

