While things slowed down this week a little bit in terms of top-tier Android app deals, we are stepping into the shoes of Agent 47 for free this weekend, scoring some new puzzlers at a discount, and even getting a chance to brush up on our chess game. Today's highlights include titles like the extremely high-rated Hitman Sniper, LASERBREAK 2, Sudoku PRO, The Last Roman Village, and more.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are highlighted by Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone matching its all-time low at $250 (Save $100) and iOttie’s popular smartphone car mounts starting from $16. We still have a great deal running on this Sony 7-inch Android Auto Receiver, but we are also tracking a new low on Sony’s 6.4-inch Android Auto receiver at $150 off now as well. The Chromebook deals roll on today with the Acer Chromebook 11 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 at $279. Plus, be sure to check out today’s Amazon’s Gold Box Anker sale and Smartphone Accessories roundup for discounted charging gear.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45, DOOM Eternal $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Hitman Sniper:

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and play the best sniper shooting game on mobile.PLAY A TACTICAL SNIPER MISSION GAME: Strike with strategic shooting skills, fulfilling your duty to orchestrate the perfect assassination kill shot. BATTLE ZOMBIES IN DEATH VALLEY: Call on non-stop shooting action as a zombie hunter, in a true battle of your skills and speed of execution. 150+ MISSIONS & 10 DIFFERENT CONTRACTS: Improve your strike skills on mobile for the perfect assassination as you uncover secrets and subterfuges in this fun game.

