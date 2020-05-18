Staples $25 off $100 sale makes Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub 8TB Desktop HDD $130

Staples is currently offering $25 off purchases of $100 or more with the code 51126 at checkout. One of our favorite discounts with this code is the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB External Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Normally $155 at Amazon, this is a match of the all-time low there and one of the only times we’ve seen it fall further was if you stacked two codes at Staples a few weeks back, when it fell to $122. Offering 8TB of desktop-based storage, this external hard drive sports a pretty unique feature. It has a built-in 2-port USB 3.0 hub on the front, not only recovering the USB port it takes up to be used, but also giving you a secondary one for plugging in other things. Plus, I used this drive exclusively for backing up my Mac mini via Time Machine before I migrated to using a NAS. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep in mind that this promotion applies to just about any purchase over $100 at Staples, so if you’re not shopping for a new hard drive, be sure to browse the site for anything else you might be interested in.

If you do need a new desktop hard drive, but 8TB is a bit overkill, then you can opt for less storage to save big. Take a look at Seagate’s 1TB portable HDD, which goes for just $48 shipped at Amazon. While it offers quite a bit less overall storage, this model doesn’t require any external power source to function, meaning it’s super easy to use while on-the-go.

For other great storage deals, be sure to swing by Amazon’s Gold Box sale that we covered earlier this morning with up to 35% off Western Digital and SanDisk products.

Seagate Backup Plus Hard Drive features:

Get solid USB storage and 8TB capacity in an external desktop hard drive for Mac and Windows. Featuring dual front facing, high speed USB 3.0 ports, Backup Plus Hub makes it easy to charge mobile devices and transfer files from cameras, USB keys, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!