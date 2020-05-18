Sphero’s all-terrain coding robot drops to lowest in months at $195 (Save $55)

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $194.97 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and is the best we’ve seen in several months. Sphero RVR allows you to customize and code an all-terrain vehicle which sits on a pair of treads and packs a series of onboard sensors like IR, light, and color as well as an accelerometer, and gyroscope. It can integrate with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits for additional coding fun. We found it to be an “easy to use but extremely robust programmable platform” in our hands-on review, largely agreeing with its 4.7/5 star rating from over 700 customers at Amazon.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $48 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the RVR, but in a spheral shell. Learn more in our review.

If you’re looking to keep the kids busy with some education content, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. You’ll find some other ways to introduce coding to your little ones, including options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!