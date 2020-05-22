It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals. Every day at this time we scour the internet for all of the most notable price drops for Android devices. Parsing through all of the deals can be tedious at best, so we are here to make sure you only have to browse through the best-of-the-best. Today’s highlights include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Infinity Dungeon 2, Dead Bunker 3, World History, RPG Knight Bewitched, Monster RPG 3, and more. Head below for a complete collection of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Pixel 3a/XL at new Amazon all-time lows and Verizon’s grad sale with up to $700 off or BOGO free Samsung phones. We also still have ongoing Motorola handset deals starting from $130. Sony’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver is down at $280 for today only while this 55-inch 4K Android TV is $100 off. The Google Memorial Day sale is still in full swing alongside holiday events from Twelve South and even more. As always, all of today’s best accessory and charging gear deals are right here.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $20, Collection of Mana $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!