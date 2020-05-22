It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals. Every day at this time we scour the internet for all of the most notable price drops for Android devices. Parsing through all of the deals can be tedious at best, so we are here to make sure you only have to browse through the best-of-the-best. Today’s highlights include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Infinity Dungeon 2, Dead Bunker 3, World History, RPG Knight Bewitched, Monster RPG 3, and more. Head below for a complete collection of today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Pegs – Solitaire FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer FREE (Reg. $1)
- Email Me Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Limitless Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $1)
- [VIP] DungeonMon: Idle Merge FREE (Reg. $1)
- [VIP] Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface FREE (Reg. $1)
- Manguni Squad FREE (Reg. $1)
- PJ Masks: Racing Heroes FREE (Reg. $4)
- Shuriken Jump FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner FREE (Reg. $1)
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes FREE (Reg. $1)
- World History $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $4 (Reg. $10)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- Shootout on Cash Island $1 (Reg. $2)
- Whale Trail Classic $2 (Reg. $4)
- Lost Horizon $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Monster RPG 2 $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Monster RPG 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Premium English Tongue Twisters $1 (Reg. $2.50)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Pixel 3a/XL at new Amazon all-time lows and Verizon’s grad sale with up to $700 off or BOGO free Samsung phones. We also still have ongoing Motorola handset deals starting from $130. Sony’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver is down at $280 for today only while this 55-inch 4K Android TV is $100 off. The Google Memorial Day sale is still in full swing alongside holiday events from Twelve South and even more. As always, all of today’s best accessory and charging gear deals are right here.
Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $20, Collection of Mana $25, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cat town (Tap RPG) – Premium FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sudoku Zen FREE (Reg. $1)
- Magnet Balls 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wonder Knights PV FREE (Reg. $4)
- Empire Warriors Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Learn Italian with MosaLingua FREE (Reg. $5)
- BitProject FREE (Reg. $1)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- This Is the Police $2 (Reg. $8)
- Paladin – Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- CrossMe Nonograms Premium $1 (Reg. $5)
- CrossMe Color Premium Nonogram $1 (Reg. $5)
- Call Notes Pro $1 (Reg. $6)
- Bulb Boy $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Ango – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lenyo Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!