This best-selling AirPods Pro case is just $3 (Amazon all-time low)

Belongme via Amazon offers the BRG AirPods Pro Case Cover in black for $2.99 Prime shipped when promo code DZYBCQ3W is applied during checkout. That’s a 50% savings from the regular price and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Aside from having stellar ratings and being a #1 best-seller at Amazon, this case offers some added protection at a stellar price today. It’s made of “premium soft silicone” which adds a thin layer around your AirPods Pro carrying case, helping to keep it in pristine condition. Plus, it still works with Qi chargers and has the necessary cutouts for the LED light and more.

As far as today’s lead deal goes, it’s about as good as it gets for an AirPods Pro case. Amazon typically has similar alternatives listed around $7 or more, making the BRG deal above all the more notable.

You’ll find even more AirPods Pro accessories in our coverage of the Twelve South Memorial Day sale yesterday. That includes both the AirFly Pro and AirSnap Pro at some of the best prices we’ve tracked so far.

BRG AirPods Pro case features:

A thin wall inside of the cover has been specially treated to allow the indicator light of your pro case to shine through, and the upgraded hinge design allows the case to open completely without cracking easily. We equipped for Airpods Pro Case with a metal carabiner clip, easy to carry and convenient to attach the Airpods pouch to handbag or backpack. You’ll never have to worry about losing your AirPods again.

