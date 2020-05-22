Score a rare deal on the Nintendo 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 for $100 ($50 off)

Walmart is now offering the New Nintendo 2DS XL System with Mario Kart 7 in Black & Turquoise for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and still listed as much by Nintendo, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. You’ll be hard-pressed to even find one in stock at Amazon and GameStop, never mind at $50 off. The New 2DS XL comes with access to the incredible library of Nintendo 3DS games while providing all of the XL enhancements including the C-stick camera control and more. It also has built-in amiibo support, and that handy clamshell design. More details below.

While it might not be the Nintendo Switch Lite, it is also half the price and provides access to an entirely different collection of games from your standard Nintendo Switch. We really don’t see these in-stock all that often, so if you’re looking to bring some 3DS nostalgia home for good, this is your chance.

However, if you are firmly planted on the Switch side of things, check out all these accessories starting from $8 and the latest Ubisoft eShop sale right here. This morning’s roundup also has plenty of notable Nintendo deals.

But whatever you do, make sure you don’t miss the new LEGO Mario theme packs inspired by in-game costumes and more.

More on the New Nintendo 2DS XL:

Step up to XL screens in a lightweight, go-anywhere system. Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system. It gives you the power of the New Nintendo 3DS XL system in a streamlined, affordable package and plays a huge library of games in 2D. Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold.

