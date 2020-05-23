Logitech’s wireless keyboard/mouse combo drops to second-best price at $35

Amazon is offering the Logitech Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo (MK550) for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $50 normal going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering both a wireless mouse and keyboard, this combo is perfect if you’re trying to clean up excess clutter on your desk. I love wireless peripherals as it just gives a sense of organization when there are no cables running across your desktop while working. Logitech’s Wave keyboard offers unique ergonomics great for longer typing sessions, and both the mouse and keyboard are designed to run for months before the batteries need to be changed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not a huge fan of Logitech, check out the Macally Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at $30 shipped on Amazon. While you’re losing out on Logitech’s unique styling and feature set, Macally is great if you have a Mac or just want a more low-profile design.

For those who have Apple’s latest MacBook, you might want to invest in a USB-C to USB-A adapter to utilize either of these keyboards. We just spotted nonda’s highly-rated one on sale for $8, which is 20% off, so be sure to give that a look.

Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features:

Ergonomic wave design: The MK550 uses Logitech’s Constant Curve layout for reduced stress and better, more natural typing

Integrated palm rest: Experience lower wrist fatigue with the integrated palm rest, three options for leg height allow you to adjust the keyboard to the height that feels most comfortable to you

Precision laser mouse: Say goodbye to your touchpad with the included MK510 precision laser mouse; the mouse and keyboard are so energy efficient

