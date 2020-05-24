Score an $80 discount on the stylish ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router at $100

- May. 24th 2020 10:31 am ET

Amazon offers the ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $180, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats the competing discount at Best Buy by $10, and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Ditching the typical antenna-riddled form that we often see with routers, ASUS has implemented a more aesthetically pleasing design here. But there’s more to Blue Cave than just good looks, as you’ll benefit from 2600Mb/s speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and four simultaneous download channels. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 905 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

We’re also still seeing a new all-time low on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at $199 alongside NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $60.

ASUS Blue Cave Wi-Fi Router features:

Manage your home network with this dual-band ASUS Blue Cave wireless router. Commercial-grade network security provides reliable protection for local devices, and advanced parental controls make it easy to view and schedule internet or app usage. This ASUS Blue Cave wireless router integrates with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices for seamless voice control.

