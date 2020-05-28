AmazonBasics’ Standing Desk Converter falls to $174.50 (New low, 42% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Standing Corner Desk Converter for $174.67 shipped. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, beats the previous price cut from November by $1, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. This deck converter can adjust from 4.7- to 17.7-inches in height, allowing you to covert an existing workspace into a standing one. There’s an integrated keyboard tray, and the overall design will work with corner desks alongside a typical one. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re improving your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with plenty of cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings.

Whether you’re looking to get an entirely new Mac or just want to deck out your setup in new peripherals, we’re seeing plenty of deals to expand a workstation. Right now CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock has been marked down to $230 following an $80 discount alongside Lenovo’s Legion 27-inch 1440p Monitor at $450.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Placed on an existing table or desk, this attachment creates an instant sit-stand workstation. The AmazonBasics Adjustable Standing Corner Desk Attachment makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the workday, which helps promote increased productivity and can help provide enhanced ergonomic benefits.

