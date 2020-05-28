Lenovo’s Legion 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor drops to $450 (25% off), more

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront is currently offering its Legion 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Typically selling for $600, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 25%, is $7 under the all-time low there, and the best we’ve seen to date. With an emphasis on gaming, Lenovo backs that claim on its Legion 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. There’s also an adjustable stand as well as HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional monitor deals from $259.

Lenovo Legion 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 is an ultra-responsive gaming monitor with impressive features to add maximum thrill to your gameplay. Designed to meet the unique requirements of avid gamers, this 27-inch monitor with NVIDIAÂ® G-SYNCâ„¢ technology, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time delivers superior performance every time. The NearEdgeless QHD, anti-glare display provides stunning visual quality for an optimized gaming experience.

