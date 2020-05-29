DiscountMags has now launched a very notable magazine bundle sale. From now through the end of this weekend, you can score any three magazines in the sale for $12. Just about all of the most popular titles are in the sale as well including Bon Appetit, Wired, Architectural Digest, Popular Science, GQ, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and many more. Head below for all the details.

Weekend magazine bundle sale:

This weekend’s magazine bundle sale is quite a notable one that has just about all of the most popular magazines down at $4 each. You’ll have to purchase three subscriptions to receive the discounted rate. In most cases, this is even lower than our usual exclusive pricing, making now a great time to refresh your subscriptions or jump in for the first time.

One standout deal here is on Wired magazine. This one is regularly up to $30 per year and very rarely ever drops below $5. You can score it on Amazon right now for $5, but just watch out for the auto renewals. Amazon will renew your subscription at full price if you don’t manually cancel it before it lapses.

Amazon still has loads of digital magazines on sale for $5 right now, but make sure you double check the prices against this weekend’s DiscountMags sale unless you specifically want digital copies. Amazon is also offering over 250 Scooby Doo eBooks for free alongside the First Reads May eBook freebies. If it’s the comics and graphic novels you’re most interested in, we have you covered. There are still loads of notable deals available from $1 courtesy of ComiXology on Marvel and DC reads.

More on Wired Magazine:

Magazine bundle sale: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology. Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine.

