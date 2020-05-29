VUDU’s $5 weekend sale has 3:10 to Yuma in 4K, Transporter 3, Snowden, more

- May. 29th 2020 4:15 pm ET

VUDU’s latest $5 weekend deals are here with quite a few movies to choose from. One of our favorites is 3:10 to Yuma at $4.99 in 4K, which goes for $13 in HD at Google Play. This unique movie takes place in the late 1800’s where an outlaw and his gang of thieves and murderers plague the Southern Railroad. Wade gets captured, and Civil War veteran Dan Evans volunteers to deliver him alive to the train that will take the killer to trial. However, there’s a unique twist and turn that the story takes from there, which you’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite movies or drop by VUDU to view all 101 discounted titles.

Our top $5 picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s $5 weekend sale, either. It includes both classics and recent releases at up to 75% off, delivering ample savings as you work to social distance heading into summer.

More about 3:10 to Yuma:

