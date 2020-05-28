A collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios has a new Star Wars VR game on the way. The game is actually based on the Disneyland and Disney World theme park attraction that is centered around the Black Spire Outpost. Much like the already available hardcover Galaxy’s Edge cookbook that features Star Wars-themed recipes based on meals you can get at the theme park attraction, Oculus Studios is looking to bring the experience in to full virtual reality. More details below.

The new Star Wars VR game is officially known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, named after the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Disney attraction. The physical Disney area covers over 14-acres and is set within the Black Spire Outpost on the remote frontier planet of Battu. It features everything you would expect including attractions, shops, restaurants, and more, but ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios are looking to flesh the virtual reality version out with new characters and stories from the larger Star Wars mythos.

Not a whole lot is known about the upcoming Star Wars VR experience but it will be an “action-packed adventure,” according to xLAB boss Vicki Dobbs Beck. It also sounds like the narrative will be somewhat player driven featuring a series of “consequential choices.” Additional hints from a Disney Imagineer suggest we will “discover new stories, meet new characters and explore” all new regions across the planet Batuu.

The story will take place between the events of The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Here’s more details from ILMxLAB:

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

Details are still a little bit too thin to properly weigh in here. But here’s to hoping its connection to Disney theme parks doesn’t amount to a gimmicky cross marketing campaign instead of an actual Star Wars VR experience that’s worth our time. Anytime we get to learn more details about elements of the Star Wars mythos that aren’t fully fleshed out is usually a good thing, but only time will tell with this one. There are no details on release date thus far, but it is expected to hit later this year.

This news comes on the heels of the episodic Star Wars VR experience, Vader Immortal, being made available on PlayStation VR and the new Disney Star Wars face masks.

