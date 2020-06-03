Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $28.50, Call of Duty MW2 remaster $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $28.49. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the very limited all-time low and matching the most readily available deals we have tracked on the latest Hideo Kojima opus. This genre-defying experience features a a gorgeous and massive open world, and mind-boggling storyline and some interesting online elements (no PS Plus required). Over at Best Buy you’ll find the Special Edition on sale for $39.99, down from the regular $70. It includes special gold in-game items, a SteelBook and a behind-the-scenes documentary. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the big-time 2020 Days of Play PS4 sale, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, BioShock: The Collection, and much more.

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Sony launched its 2020 Days of Play summer sale with up to 50% off PlayStation Hits games, deals on its first-party headsets, PlayStation Plus, and much more. You can browse through all of those deals right here.

Today’s best game deals:

Never-before-seen Days of Thunder NES game resurfaces after 30-years

[Update: now cancelled] Sony set to host hour long PS5 game showcase next week

New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year

Twitch Prime unveils five FREE games for June + Apex Legends loot, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!