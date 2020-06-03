Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $28.50, Call of Duty MW2 remaster $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $28.49. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the very limited all-time low and matching the most readily available deals we have tracked on the latest Hideo Kojima opus. This genre-defying experience features a a gorgeous and massive open world, and mind-boggling storyline and some interesting online elements (no PS Plus required). Over at Best Buy you’ll find the Special Edition on sale for $39.99, down from the regular $70. It includes special gold in-game items, a SteelBook and a behind-the-scenes documentary. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the big-time 2020 Days of Play PS4 sale, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, BioShock: The Collection, and much more.
In case you missed it earlier this morning, Sony launched its 2020 Days of Play summer sale with up to 50% off PlayStation Hits games, deals on its first-party headsets, PlayStation Plus, and much more. You can browse through all of those deals right here.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- DOOM Eternal $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE $27 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $4)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $26 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
