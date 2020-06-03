Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $28.50, Call of Duty MW2 remaster $15, more

- Jun. 3rd 2020 9:41 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Death Stranding on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $28.49. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the very limited all-time low and matching the most readily available deals we have tracked on the latest Hideo Kojima opus. This genre-defying experience features a a gorgeous and massive open world, and mind-boggling storyline and some interesting online elements (no PS Plus required). Over at Best Buy you’ll find the Special Edition on sale for $39.99, down from the regular $70. It includes special gold in-game items, a SteelBook and a behind-the-scenes documentary. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the big-time 2020 Days of Play PS4 sale, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, BioShock: The Collection, and much more. 

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Sony launched its 2020 Days of Play summer sale with up to 50% off PlayStation Hits games, deals on its first-party headsets, PlayStation Plus, and much more. You can browse through all of those deals right here.

Today’s best game deals:

