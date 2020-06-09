Save $40 on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock while it’s on sale for $110

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $109.98 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year, and comes within $10 of the 2020 low. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs into the mix. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while away from the desk or if you just want a minimalistic setup. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 215 customers, and be sure to check out our review for a closer look. More details below.

Update 6/9 @ 1:5 PM: Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $179 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $209 at Amazon, and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Those looking for a way to save even more can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, which enters at $30. You won’t find the same array of inputs as on Elgato’s Mini Dock, but instead this more budget-conscious option has Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB 3.0 ports. This alternative also comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 690 customers.

We’re also still tracking a discount on two Aukey USB-C hubs, which comes equipped with Ethernet, USB-A, SD, HDMI, and more. Prices start at $25, giving you a pair of more affordable options to consider.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!