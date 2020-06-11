elago’s AirPods Pro Suit Case hits new Amazon low at $8.50, more from $5

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AirPods Pro Suit Case for $8.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $13, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new low. As one of the brand’s more recent additions to its stable of accessories, the new AirPods Pro Suit Case covers the earbuds with a silicone sleeve. Designed to replicate the look of a modern suitcase, it even has a built-in carabiner for connecting to a backpack and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and other elago cases are well-reviewed overall. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, elago is offering a buy one get one free sale on its AirPods Pro Slim case. Just add two of the $9.99 accessories to your cart in whichever styles catch your eye, and the price will be adjusted at checkout. Good for 50% off the price of buying two, bringing the price down to $5 each and marking the best we’ve seen to date. With a lightweight, silicone design, these cases are great for adding a bit of protection without too much bulk. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the 295 customers.

elago AirPods Pro Suit Case features:

Another awesome design by elago gets your AirPods Pro travel ready with the new suit case. Most competitor cases don’t stay on well and and hinder some functions, but the Suit Case comes with adhesive tape to keep the case on firmly and allows for full access to all functions of the case, including wireless charging.

