It’s Friday and that means it’s time to dig into today’s best Android app deals as we head into the weekend. While you’ll find all of today’s most notable Android hardware deals down below, we are now ready to roundup all of the most notable deals from Google Play and beyond. Highlights include Star Rover – Stargazing Guide, Trigono, Muse Dash, King of Dragon Pass, The Tiny Bang Story, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Animus – Stand Alone, Plancon: Space Conflict, and more. A complete collection of today’s best Android app deals and freebies is waiting below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have a series of notable new Android hardware deals today. Motorola’s Moto One Action Smartphone is $100 off along with ongoing Samsung handset offers from $450. Our recent Galaxy Tab S5e deal at $275 is now joined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB at a new Amazon low. A recent Wear OS offer on the Moto 360 now sits alongside today’s new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 at $320 and you’ll find even more here. All of today’s best Android-friendly accessories and charging gear is in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste from $6.50, Resident Evil 7 Gold $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on King of Dragon Pass:

This strategy game in atmospheric fantasy mythology is very difficult. Choose your own adventure in Cult Classic. A unique mix of RPG and strategy: everything in King of Dragon Pass is about choice and control. Choose your counsel carefully, sign diplomatic agreements or declare war on nearby clans. This acclaimed game of magical storytelling blends interactive stories and resource management. Immensely replayable, thanks to nearly 600 interactive scenes. Short episodes and automatic saving mean you can play even when you only have a minute or two. The built-in saga writes down the story for you and advisors with distinctive personalities help you rule your clan.

