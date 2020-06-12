Staples 5-piece steel mesh desk accessory kit now more than 25% off at $14.50

Staples is now offering its 5-piece Black Wire Mesh Desk Collection Accessory Kit for $14.56 shipped. Regularly closer to $20, this Staples exclusive set is now more than 25% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Organize your desktop and office space with the included wastebasket, pencil holder, memo holder, letter sorter, and pencil cup. The black mesh design is actually made of steel and coated in a black epoxy in this case, adding some serious durability to the package, while still allowing you to easily see the contents inside. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Staples customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is about $6 below Amazon’s comparable set, but there are some options out there for even less. If you don’t need the whole 5-piece kit, something like this desk drawer organizer tray might do the trick at $10. This one can sit on the desk or neatly house your accessories inside a drawer leaving your workspace even less cluttered.

While we are outfitting the home office and the like, we still have a pair of Amazon’s metal clipboards for just $5 as well as its AmazonBasics standing desk converter at $175. However, we are also tracking a number of notable home and office furniture deals at up to 45% off including end tables, ottomans, bookcases, and much more right here.

More on the Staples Black Wire Mesh Desk Collection

Get various office supplies organized with this black Wire Mesh Desk Collection five-piece accessory set. The set includes a wastebasket, pencil holder, memo holder, letter sorter, and pencil cup, while the transparent mesh design lets you view contents easily. This Staples Wire Mesh Desk Collection five-piece accessory set is made of steel for durability. Design of Wire Mesh Desk Collection accessories complements a variety of office decor, making it easy to stay organized and keep essential items within reach without sacrificing a professional look.

