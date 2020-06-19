Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone SE/7/8 Slim Case $3 (50% off), more

- Jun. 19th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone SE/7/8 Slim Case for $3.49 Prime shipped when code UGSDCASE50 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $7, today’s offer slashes 50% off the going rate and marks one of the lowest to date. If you just picked up Apple’s latest budget-conscious smartphone, grabbing this case is an affordable way to add some extra protection into the mix. And at $3.50, that cash goes a long way to fend off scratches, dents, and other damage that’ll ruin the pristine look of your new handset. It’s made of TPU and has a raised edge around the front to protect the screen when set on a table, as well. Rated 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Save on Google Nest cameras, alarm systems, smart locks, more from $149
  • RAVPower 10W Wireless Charger: $10 (Reg. $28) | Amazon 
    • w/ code T5VVMAQ9
  • mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad: $105 (Reg. $140) | Amazon 
  • ESR Galaxy S20+ Leather Case: $5 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code XB28FK5S
  • Aukey Right Angle USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8NW5YJLG
  • ESR Samsung Galaxy S10 Essential Zero Case: $3 (Reg. $7) | Amazon | Amazon
    • w/ code 7P7V72I7

UGREEN phone case perfectly holds phone edge, protects your phone’s from scratches, wear and tear. Raised 0.35mm bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Simply use water, the protective cover can be cleaned well. After drying, it will be a new one.

Precise cutouts, there is enough room on the phone edge, never affect install the screen protector. Compatible with wireless charging, no need to remove the case before charging. Ergonomically designed for easy grip. Premium TPU material, effectively delay the yellowing of the iPhone 7/8 case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go