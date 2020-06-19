Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone SE/7/8 Slim Case $3 (50% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone SE/7/8 Slim Case for $3.49 Prime shipped when code UGSDCASE50 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $7, today’s offer slashes 50% off the going rate and marks one of the lowest to date. If you just picked up Apple’s latest budget-conscious smartphone, grabbing this case is an affordable way to add some extra protection into the mix. And at $3.50, that cash goes a long way to fend off scratches, dents, and other damage that’ll ruin the pristine look of your new handset. It’s made of TPU and has a raised edge around the front to protect the screen when set on a table, as well. Rated 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

UGREEN phone case perfectly holds phone edge, protects your phone’s from scratches, wear and tear. Raised 0.35mm bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Simply use water, the protective cover can be cleaned well. After drying, it will be a new one. Precise cutouts, there is enough room on the phone edge, never affect install the screen protector. Compatible with wireless charging, no need to remove the case before charging. Ergonomically designed for easy grip. Premium TPU material, effectively delay the yellowing of the iPhone 7/8 case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!