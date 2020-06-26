Amazon is discounting select face masks with prices starting at under $10

Amazon is currently offering a selection of disposable and reusable masks with prices starting at under $10 Prime shipped. Two of our favorites would be either the 3-pack of Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Masks for $12 or the Carhartt Force Helmet Liner Mask for $18.74. Normally, Levi’s 3-pack goes for $16 and the Carhartt goes for around $25, with both deals being the best available right now. Both of these options provide you with washable, reusable face masks to wear when you go out in public, which is becoming mandatory in many cities and states across the nation. Both options are well-rated. Be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the other deals with prices from under $10.

Would you rather make your own mask? Well, JOANN Fabrics has a video and guide on how to do just that, so be sure to swing by our coverage about it to find out more.

If you’re on the hunt for something that matches your style a bit more, be sure to check out Disney’s lineup of face masks. Or, for a customizable look, this face mask has a built-in LED panel for you to display a message on.

Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Mask features:

100% Cotton

Machine Washable

Pack of 3

Adjustable self-fabric cord ties for a secure fit

Reversible styling

