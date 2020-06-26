Apple’s new weekend movie and TV show sale starts at $5

- Jun. 26th 2020 8:39 am ET

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh movie sale featuring various titles discounted to $5. That’s a minimum of 50% off the regular going rate with a number of films returning to all-time low prices. There is plenty of other notable price drops going, as well, including a few TV shows discounted, too. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this weekend’s promotion.

$5 movie deals kick off the weekend

Typically going for at least $10 and as much as $20, many of the movies in this weekend’s sale have hit a new all-time low in price, or returning to the best we’ve seen. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Here are our top picks for this weekend:

Other notable deals

Don’t miss Tuesday’s sale for even more deals, including a number of price drops on Disney and Pixar titles that are great for the whole family.

Best Apple Deals

