CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $30.19 with free digital delivery. Some users are having luck with code PAYPAL2020 at checkout, which will knock the price down even more to $29.59. Either way, you’re looking at some of the best prices we have ever tracked on Sony’s popular subscription service and a perfect opportunity to jump in for the first time, or get a discounted refresh. Just as a reminder, you can use this deal to extend your existing sub no matter how many months you have left on it. This way you can ensure you don’t get stuck paying full price in a pinch. Head below for more details.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus memberships provide PS4 gamers with online multiplayer access, a host of even deeper deals across PSN, and access to the monthly free game library. Speaking of which, there is still time to score this month’s free offers on Call of Duty WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Sony made headlines this month with its incredible PlayStation 5 games showcase. Not only did we get a look at nearly 30 new games, including Horizon Forbidden West, but also the actual PS5 console, and some of the new accessories. On top of all that, here’s all the latest details and some brand new gameplay footage for the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 (now delayed to November), as well as the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake.

On the deal front, this morning’s roundup is jam-packed full of notable PS4 game price drops and Sony launched a new Mid-Year PSN sale this week with over 250 titles including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Witcher 3, Madden NFL 20, and many more. Swing by our gaming deal hub for everything else.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!