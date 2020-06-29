Today we are tracking a notable deal on the mobile XCOM Enemy Within port. This version features the core strategy gameplay from XCOM Enemy Unknown with a series of new soldiers, weapons, abilities, and much more. It is essentially the definitive XCOM mobile experience for iOS and Android. Regularly $5, you can now score this one for $1.99 on both the App Store and Google Play right now. This is matching the all-time low on iOS and the first notable price drop we have tracked since January. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 25,000 gamers. More details below.

The mobile XCOM Enemy Within brings the franchises’s celebrated sci-fi strategy combat to iOS and Android. Completely void of in-app purchases, all of the story elements, weapons, new enemies, and more are included with the price of admission here. Outside of the mobile space, be sure to checkout the XCOM-like Gears Tactics and the new XCOM 2 Collection for Nintendo Switch including XCOM 2, four DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion.

However there are several more top-tier 2K games on sale today in today’s iOS roundup including Civilization Revolution 2 and NBA 2K20, among many others. You’ll also find ongoing offers on The Room, Agent A, Parallels Desktop 15, and much more right here.

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

Android: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on XCOM: Enemy Within:

Mobile XCOM: XCOM®: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on iOS devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

